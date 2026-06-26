Turkey deploys TAYFUN Block-2 missile, which poses big threat to three of India’s friends; which are they?

The missile is capable of flying at hypersonic speeds, exceeding Mach 5 (6174 kmph). Additionally, it has a strike range of over 500 kilometers.

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New Delhi: Turkey has commenced the operational deployment of the TAYFUN Block-2 ballistic missile. This missile will significantly boost Turkey’s long-range strike capabilities. The move is also viewed as part of Turkey’s indigenous defense initiative, which aims to eliminate reliance on foreign nations for military modernization. However, the operationalization of the TAYFUN Block-2 has heightened concerns for three of India’s friends: Israel, Greece, and Cyprus—all of whom share a history of hostility with Turkey.

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Know The Speed And Range Of The TAYFUN Block-2 Missile

The TAYFUN Block-2 was developed by the Turkish defense firm Roketsan. The missile is capable of flying at hypersonic speeds, exceeding Mach 5 (6174 kmph). Additionally, it has a strike range of over 500 kilometers. Due to its extremely high speed, the TAYFUN Block-2 is very difficult to intercept with any currently existing air defense system. This could provide Turkey with the capability to strike high-value enemy targets from a distance.

Key Features Of The Tayfun Block-2 Missile

The Tayfun Block-2 missile is designed to be resistant to electronic warfare. This means the enemy cannot jam the missile or disable its radar. Consequently, the missile can easily penetrate even heavily fortified enemy targets. It is specifically designed to strike enemy bunkers, air defense systems, command centers, and critical infrastructure from long range.

Which Countries Face A Threat From The Tayfun Block-2 Missile?

Three countries primarily face a threat from Turkey’s Tayfun Block-2 missile: Israel, Greece, and Cyprus. Turkey has hostile relations with all three. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly threatened to destroy Israel; he has even threatened to wipe Israel off the world map. Hostility between Turkey and Israel has intensified due to Israeli strikes in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

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Turkey’s Disputes With Greece And Cyprus

Turkey and Greece have a long-standing dispute regarding islands in the Mediterranean Sea. Turkey lays claim to several islands held by Greece and has threatened to seize them by force. This has led to several face-offs between the two nations’ militaries. Although both are NATO members, tensions prevent them from trusting each other. Meanwhile, Turkey has long maintained an illegal occupation of a significant portion of Cyprus.