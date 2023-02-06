Home

News

World

Highlights| Turkey Declares 7 Days Of National Mourning After Powerful Earthquakes Claimed Over 2500 Lives In Southern Province & Syria

live

Highlights| Turkey Declares 7 Days Of National Mourning After Powerful Earthquakes Claimed Over 2500 Lives In Southern Province & Syria

Turkey, Syria earthquake: A major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing scores of people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed, and triggering searches across the snowy region for survivors trapped in rubble.

People and emergency teams rescue a person on a stretcher from a collapsed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (IHA agency via AP)

Ankara: So far three powerful earthquakes have brought Turkey and Syria to shambles in less than 24 hours. A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2500 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area. Turkey has even declared a 7 day national mourning period. The death toll is expected to rise further with rescue operation underway. The major quake was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, collapsing dozens of buildings and triggering a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets. The U.S. Geological Survey said quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was about 26 kilometers (16 miles) from the town of Nurdagi. The major quake was centered 18 kilometers (11 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

FOLLOW UPDATES ON Turkey, Syria Earthquake Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.