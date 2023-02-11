Home

Turkey Earthquake: Missing Indian Man Confirmed Dead, Body Found Under Rubble In Malatya

Identified as Vijay Kumar, the man from the hill state of Uttarakhand, was on a business trip to Turkey. His family identified the body.

Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey (AP Photo)

Turkey Earthquake Latest Update: An Indian man from Uttarakhand missing in Turkey since February 6 earthquake, that has killed more than 25,000, was on Saturday confirmed dead and his body was pulled out from under the rubble of a hotel in Malatya, the Indian Embassy in Turkey said.

“We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip,” the Indian Embassy in Turkey said in a tweet.

We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip.@PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia

1/2 — India in Türkiye (@IndianEmbassyTR) February 11, 2023

Identified as Vijay Kumar Gaud, the man from the hill state of Uttarakhand, was on a business trip to Turkey. His family identified the body.

The embassy said all arrangements are being made to bring the body back to his home state.

Gaud worked for Bengaluru-based Oxyplants India Private Limited and was on a business trip to Turkey when the earthquake hit the region on Monday.

Earlier this week, Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma had said that one Indian was missing in one of the affected areas in Turkey while 10 others were stuck in some remote parts but deemed safe.

Meanwhile, several children and elderly people were being pulled out of the rubble on Saturday five days after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday as the death toll neared a grim 25,000 mark.

#OperationDost | A team from 60 Para Field Hospital of the Indian Army provides medical help to earthquake-hit people in Turkey. "We received 350 patients y'day & 200 patients since this morning," says Lt Col Adarsh, second-in-command, 60 Para Field Hospital Visuals from Hatay. pic.twitter.com/VcOqBawEic — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

Soon after the earthquake, India launched ‘Operation Dost’ and extended all possible assistance to Turkey and Syria following the devastation. Three NDRF teams comprising 152 personnel have been deployed in Turkey for undertaking relief and rescue operations.

