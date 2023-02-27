Home

News

World

Another Earthquake of 5.6 Hits Turkey; 1 Dead, More Buildings Collapsed

Another Earthquake of 5.6 Hits Turkey; 1 Dead, More Buildings Collapsed

Turkey earthquake: While freshly reeling from the effects of the major earthquake on February 6, Turkey was hit with another earthquake of magnitude 5.6 today. According to Associated Press atleast o

Turkey earthquake: While freshly reeling from the effects of the major earthquake on February 6, Turkey was hit with another earthquake of magnitude 5.6 today. According to Associated Press atleast one person died while several more buildings collapsed, the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said.

Another 69 people were injured as a result of the earthquake which was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, AFAD’s chief Yunus Sezer told reporters. More than two dozen buildings collapsed.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.