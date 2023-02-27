Another Earthquake of 5.6 Hits Turkey; 1 Dead, More Buildings Collapsed
Turkey earthquake: While freshly reeling from the effects of the major earthquake on February 6, Turkey was hit with another earthquake of magnitude 5.6 today. According to Associated Press atleast one person died while several more buildings collapsed, the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said.
Another 69 people were injured as a result of the earthquake which was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, AFAD’s chief Yunus Sezer told reporters. More than two dozen buildings collapsed.
