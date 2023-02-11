Home

Video: India’s NDRF Rescues 8-Year-Old Girl Alive From Rubble In Quake-Hit Turkey

Turkey Earthquake: A team of NDRF along with the Turkish Army rescued an 8-year-old girl who was stuck alive under the rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey. Video footage of the rescue effort was shared on social media where the NDRF personnel were seen retrieving the young girl alive from the rubble.

Watch: NDRF Team Rescues 8-Year-old Girl Alive From Rubble In Turkey

#WATCH | India’s NDRF & Turkish Army rescue an 8-year-old girl who was stuck alive under rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey. So far 24,000 people are dead in Turkey & Syria earthquakes that led to devastation. (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/6NNAAAzKml — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

The operation was undertaken in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province along with Turkish army personnel, the NDRF spokesperson said.

Earlier, NDRF personnel rescued a 6-year-old girl from the same area yesterday.

“Rescuers have saved two lives and retrieved 13 bodies from the debris till now. The rescue operation of the force is continuing since February 7 in the affected areas of Turkiye,” the spokesperson said.

Some 130 international urban search-and-rescue teams are working in the earthquake-impacted area of Turkey. Another 57 international search-and-rescue teams are on their way, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as per an IANS report.

‘Operation Dost’ In Full Swing

India launched “Operation Dost” to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria following Monday’s devastating quake that has killed more than 24,000 people in the two countries so far.

Three NDRF teams comprising 152 personnel are deployed in Turkey for undertaking relief and rescue operations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.