Turkey: Explosion Rocks Istanbul’s Busy Istiklal Street, Several Injuries Reported | Watch

An explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul's Taksim area left multiple people wounded and others running from the scene.

Istanbul: An explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul’s Taksim area left multiple people wounded and others running from the scene. According to the reports, emergency services have been deployed to the scene.

“Today, at around 16.20, an explosion occurred in Taksim Istiklal Street in our Beyoğlu district. Our police, health, fire and AFAD teams were sent to the scene.” Istanbul Governor said confirming that there are deaths in Istiklal explosion.

Heavy explosion in the middle of a busy promenade in the center of the Turkish metropolis #Istanbul. Cause and background still unclear. Unfortunately, there are many dead and injured. #blast #Turkey pic.twitter.com/NMRW1wPgJc — Shakir Mughal (@iShakirMughal) November 13, 2022