Turkey: Explosion Rocks Istanbul’s Busy Istiklal Street, Several Injuries Reported | Watch

An explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul's Taksim area left multiple people wounded and others running from the scene.

Updated: November 13, 2022 7:38 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Istanbul: An explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul’s Taksim area left multiple people wounded and others running from the scene. According to the reports, emergency services have been deployed to the scene.

“Today, at around 16.20, an explosion occurred in Taksim Istiklal Street in our Beyoğlu district. Our police, health, fire and AFAD teams were sent to the scene.” Istanbul Governor said confirming that there are deaths in Istiklal explosion.


Updated Date: November 13, 2022 7:38 PM IST