New Delhi: The anti-terror financing watchdog (FATF) on Thursday put Turkey on the Grey list along with Pakistan. Financial Action Task Force expressed its concern over the current evolving money laundering and terrorist financing risk environment in Afghanistan. "We affirm recent UNSC resolutions on situation Afghanistan. We demand that country not be used to plan or finance terrorist acts," FATF said.

"Three countries onto the FATF list: Jordan, Mali and Turkey. They have all agreed on an action plan with the FATF," the watchdog said. Speaking about Pakistan, Marcus Pleyer, President, Financial Action Task Force said, "Pakistan remains under increased monitoring (grey list). Its govt has the 34-point action plan of which 30 items have been addressed." " Pakistan has largely addressed 30/34 items, most recent action plan which was in June this year focused on money laundering," he added.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Turkey may be “greylisted” by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since it has reportedly failed to combat terrorist financing and money laundering. The Financial Times reported that that global financial watchdog may approve the decision to put Turkey on the “grey list”.

The newspaper said that Turkey may join 22 other states in the list which is likely to hit the Erdogan regime’s ability to raise international investment for the country.

The country’s currency the Lira has plunged to a historic low against the dollar amid the economic crisis.