Home

News

Turkey-Manchester Jet2 flight lands in Brussels after violent brawl breaks out between 2 passengers; video of tussle goes viral

Turkey-Manchester Jet2 flight lands in Brussels after violent brawl breaks out between 2 passengers; video of tussle goes viral

The video shows two passengers on a Jet2 flight from Turkey to Manchester getting into a violent fight. The airlines took serious action against them. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: X @Storyful (videograb)

A rough fight erupted between two passengers on a Jet2 flight, which was coming from Turkey and going all the way to Manchester. As and when the fight became super violent, the pilots had no option but to divert it to Brussels. After landing in Brussels, the two passengers who got in the heated tussle were removed from the flight and were prohibited permanently. The video of the fight is widely circulating on social media. You can watch the viral video here.

What happened on the Jet2 flight?

The surprising incident happened on the Jet2 flight from Turkey to Manchester on Thursday, i.e., February 12, when the two passengers got into a heated fight. The incident was so intense that the pilots had to divert the flight to Brussels instead of reaching Manchester, where the two were removed and banned from the flight.

The video shows them using slurs on each other. One flight attendant also tried to interfere so that the passengers could stop the fight. However, the efforts were in vain, and the flight finally landed at Brussels. After the removal of the two persons, the plane was taken to Manchester.

Also Read: Bomb Scare on IndiGo Kolkata-Shillong flight 6E3074, passengers deboarded, probe on

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Viral video

A Turkish flight bound for the UK was diverted to Belgium, after a violent altercation erupted between passengers. pic.twitter.com/2VLPme4EPa — Storyful (@Storyful) February 13, 2026

The video was shared on X with the caption, “A Turkish flight bound for the UK was diverted to Belgium, after a violent altercation erupted between passengers.”

Also Read: Air India Flight 171 crash: Italian report on plane crash makes shocking claim, says ‘Pilot intentionally shut….’

Official statement from Jet2

The official statement read, “We will also vigorously pursue them to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this diversion. As a family friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to disruptive passenger behavior, and we are very sorry that other customers and our colleagues onboard had to experience this too.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.