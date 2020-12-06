New Delhi: Reports have surfaced that Turkey is allegedly preparing to send fighters from East Syria to Jammu and Kashmir, who are being paid 2,000 dollars each. The report comes after continuous attempts by Turkey to make India’s internal matter of Kashmir an international issue and help its confidant Pakistan. Also Read - 70-year-old Pulled Alive From Turkey Quake Rubble; Death Toll Rises to 46

A Greek journalist Andreas Mountzouralias in his report titled ‘Erdogan sends mercenaries to Kashmir’ published in Pentapostagama. The report has detailed plans of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Also Read - 196 Aftershocks Felt Across Greece, Turkey as Powerful Earthquake Strikes in Aegean Sea; 19 Dead

As per the report, sending mercenaries to Kashmir is part of Ankara’s attempt to extend its influence to Muslims in South Asia amid Erdogan’s ongoing steps to challenge Saudi Arabia’s influence in the Islamic world.

The report stated that Pakistan was the second country in the plan as Ankara and Islamabad prepare for a permanent presence of surface units and aircraft of the Pakistani Defense Ministry in the Turkish operation ‘Shield of the Mediterranean’, with which Erdogan hopes to plunder Greek lands and plots of land from Greece.

“Turkey has started preparing its gangs in Syria to send them to Kashmir after Karabakh to fight for Pakistan and against India,” the report said quoting local sources.

The Pentapostagama quoted local sources citing ANF, saying that Abu Emsa who is the head of Suleiman Shah – a gang which joined the Syrian National Army – told the gang’s members in Afrin a few days ago that the Turkish state wants to strengthen Kashmir.

The report stated that Abu Emsa said Turkish officers would ask he commanders of other gangs of the Syrian National Army to name those members want to go to Kashmir. Abu Emsa reportedly said those leaving his gang would join the list and get 2,000 dollars.