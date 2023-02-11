Home

Flickering Beacon Of Hope Lights As More Survivors Rescued In Turkey-Syria Quake. How Long People Can Stay Alive Under Rubbles?

Weary rescue teams find hope amongst the young lives that are pulled alive from under the rubbles.

A girl reacts after recieving some packets of food, five days following two massive back-to-back earthquakes that struck both Turkey and Syria, in Samandag , Hatay province, southern Turkey on February 10, 2023. - Rescuers pulled out children on February 10, 2023, from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake that struck on February 6, 2023, as the toll approached 23,000 and a winter freeze compounded the suffering for nearly one million people estimated to be in urgent need of food. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)

Turkey, Syria Earthquake Update: In a race against time, rescuers in Turkey and Syria are un-deterrently wielding and looking for as many survivors possible. The cries of help are ebbing away with every passing moment. It is a battle against time where every single minute is crucial. On the fatal day of February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 jolted the southern province of Turkey and parts of war hit Syria claiming over 24,000 lives so far. These tremors have brought the countries to its knees as Turkey records the worst ever disaster that the nation has ever witnessed meanwhile ravaged by war, it is a double whammy for Syrians.

In these times of grief, there are fleeting moments of joy when a life is saved. Even after 5 days of the disaster, people are being saved from under the rubbles. The lives are like a flickering beacon of hope for many who are still hanging on to these hopeful moments and searching for their loved ones.

United Nations and several nation across the globe have sent in rescue teams, medicines and all necessary things required at the moment. Aid is pouring from everywhere.

Stories From Under The Rubbles: A Beacon Of Hope

The rescue of a number of small children has lifted the spirits of weary crews searching for survivors on the fifth day

#WATCH | India’s NDRF & Turkish Army rescue an 8-year-old girl who was stuck alive under rubble of a building flattened by the massive earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey. So far 24,000 people are dead in Turkey & Syria earthquakes that led to devastation. (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/6NNAAAzKml — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

10-day-old newborn who survived four days with his mother in the collapsed building.His eyes wide open, Turkish baby Yagiz Ulas was wrapped in a shiny thermal blanket and carried to a field medical centre in Samandag, Hatay province, on Friday. Emergency workers also carried his mother, dazed and pale but conscious, on a stretcher, Reuters reported In east of Turkey, the fearful face of another boy looked out from a pancaked building, his cries rising above the sound of the drills and grinders trying to free him on Friday morning in the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir Indian NDRF team along with the Turkish Army rescued an 8-year-old girl who was stuck alive under the rubble of a building flattened by the earthquake in Nurdagi, Gaziantep in Turkey. Rescuers pulled a woman alive out of the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey on Friday, prompting cheers from onlookers 104 hours after she was buried by the huge earthquake that wrought death and destruction across the region. A baby was born form under the rubbles after a building collapsed in the earthquake. Rescuers rushed the infant to the hospital who was still connected with the umbilical cord. While she is said to be in stable condition, she lost her parents in the disaster.

How Long Survivors Can Last Under Rubbles?

Although experts say trapped people can live for a week or more, the chances of finding survivors are dimming. The UN usually decides to call off search and rescue attempts between five and seven days after a disaster, once no-one has been found alive for a day or two. However, people have been known to be rescued alive beyond this point.

“Typically, it is rare to find survivors after the fifth to seventh days, and most search and rescue teams will consider stopping by then,” said Dr. Jarone Lee, an emergency and disaster medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital. ”But, there are many stories of people surviving well past the seven-day mark. Unfortunately, these are usually rare and extraordinary cases.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.