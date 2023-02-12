Home

News

World

Turkey, Syria Earthquake Rescue Stories: How Social Media Is Aiding In Saving Lives From Under Rubble

Turkey, Syria Earthquake Rescue Stories: How Social Media Is Aiding In Saving Lives From Under Rubble

The power of social media is stretched far and wide as a messaging platform saved the life of a 20-year-old boy in the earthquake hit Turkey

Rescue workers continue the search for victims of the earthquake in Antakya, Turkey(AP Photo)

Antakya: It is almost a week when the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated the towns of Turkey and Syria. Till date, everyday few survivors are rescued like a flickering beacon of hope that someone’s lost loved one might still be found. As people wail in the stinging silence and chaos surround the quake hit areas, social media has proven its power. What is usually ascribed as a double-edged sword, social SOS messages have helped rescue team pull out survivors from under the rubbles.

A 20-year-old boy from Turkey, Biran Kubat, was recued from under the debris after people got his video status on his WhatsApp, reported local news agency Anadolu. Kubat is a student from Istanbul who was on a family visit.

You may like to read

While the boy survived the first massive jolt, the second bug tremor rendered him helpless, stuck under stones and debris.

In the video, he can be seen saying “Whoever sees this WhatsApp status, please come and help. Please everyone come and rescue us now” in Turkish. While his mother was stable, more of his family members are still missing.

Similarly, another Turkish Youtuber posted a video asking his followers to save him and his mother. Firat Yayla, a YouTuber said, “Friends, we are stuck under the earthquake,” he said in the video shot in a dark space. “Mother! Are you okay? Mother! Tell me you hid somewhere. Please help!” he added before ending the video with his home address, reported Al Jazeera. He was finally saved but rescue operation for his mother was still underway as of last Monday.

Five days after two powerful earthquakes hours apart caused thousands of buildings to collapse, killing more than 28,000 people and leaving millions homeless, rescuers were still pulling unlikely survivors from the ruins — one of them just 7 months old.

In Elbistan, a district in Kahramanmaras province, 20-year-old Melisa Ulku and another person were saved from the rubble 132 hours after the quake struck. Before she was brought to safety, police asked onlookers not to cheer or clap so as not to interfere with nearby rescue efforts. Several other survival stories, birth of newborns, have surfaced.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.