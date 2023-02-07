Home

Stories From Under The Rubbles: Rescuers Race Against Time After Massive Earthquake Claim Over 5000 Lives In Turkey, Syria

Cries of help have felt silent a day powerful earthquake and several aftershocks struck cities of Turkey and Syria.

Stories From Under The Rubbles: Rescuers Race Against Time After Massive Earthquake Claim Over 5000 Lives In Turkey, Syria (AFP)

Turkey, Syria Earthquake Latest update: There is no more the din of traffic but a silence of cries and moans. The voices are now trailing off as time passes. A stinging silence of grief has engulgef th devasted cities of Turkey and Syria. The massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 had severely jolted the southern province of Turkey, and Syria on February 6, 2023. So far, more tremors and aftershocks have brought the cities into shambles. Swaths of buildings collapsed, monuments destructed and over 5000 people have lost their lives buried under the rubbles. Rescue operation is still underway as the rainfall and cold conditions made it difficult for people to batter the pain.

Several countries, including India have sent in relief , aid and rescue teams to stand by them in times of disasters. More than 8,000 people have been pulled from the debris in Turkey alone, and some 380,000 have taken refuge in government shelters or hotels, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

‘It was like apocalypse…’

Trying to find family, friends and neighbours, dead or alive, people in the southern Turkish city are asking each other for helmets, hammers, iron rods and strong rope to lift debris as they wait for more help to arrive.

“We thought it was the apocalypse,” 23-year-old Melisa Salman told news agency AFP from the southeastern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

Another survivor told the BBC that while he and his family had barely escaped, many relatives remained under the rubble. “I barely got myself and my family out of the building. We were just coming out of the wreckage when we saw a person reach out through a small gap. The building collapsed on our friend who tried to save them. They have no chance of escape, it collapsed on them completely,” he was quoted as saying.

Nurgul Atay told The Associated Press she could hear her mother’s voice beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, but that her and others’ efforts to get into the ruins had been futile without any heavy equipment to help.

Undeterred Recuse Operations Continue As Death Toll Rises

Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkey and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug — sometimes with their bare hands — through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake.

Unstable tangled piles of metal and concrete made the search efforts perilous, while freezing temperatures made them ever more urgent, as worries grew about how long those trapped could survive in the cold.

They huddled in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centers, while others spent the night outside in blankets gathering around fires.

