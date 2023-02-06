Home

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Horrific Videos Show Destruction; Buildings, Homes Collapse In Seconds

Several videos shared on social media showed the moment the powerful earthquake hit Turkey and Syria as buildings and homes crashing down in seconds.

Rescuers search for victims of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey. (Photo: AFP)

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Horror struck for millions of people in Turkey and Syria as they were jolted out of sleep on early Monday after a deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the region. At least 568 people have died as buildings, homes and structures were toppled due to the powerful tremor. Videos from the site showed buildings and homes crashing down in seconds as several lives were lost.

Several videos shared on social media showed the moment the intense earthquake hit the region as structures and buidings turned rubble. The sites wore a horrific look as buildings were flattened with many residents being stuck inside the giant piles of concrete where once stood their homes.

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Videos

WATCH: Building collapses during earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey pic.twitter.com/GfQzglgDGK — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 6, 2023

In #Sanliurfa the moment a building collapsed recorded by mobile phone hours after 7.8 #earthquake hits Turkey. #deprem pic.twitter.com/YDc8DH9lbn — JournoTurk (@journoturk) February 6, 2023

Entire buildings collapsed in S. #Turkey the epicenter of 7.8 magnitude earthquake in last hour, that also sent shockwaves to Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, Palestine, Cyprus. We don’t know death toll yet: pic.twitter.com/A7fomc3AXT — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) February 6, 2023

At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said. On the Syrian side of the border, the quake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with some 4 million people displaced from other parts of Syria by the country’s long civil war. Many of them live in decrepit conditions with little health care. Rescue workers said hospitals in the area were quickly filled with the injured.

