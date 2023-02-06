Home

Turkey, Syria Powerful Earthquake Claims Over 2500 Lives And Counting. Why Were These Tremors So Devastating?

Turkey, Syria death toll continues to rise as rescue operation underway.

Turkey, Syria Earthquake: People in Turkey and Syria woke up to a fatal day when earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on richter scale brought the two cities on its knees. As of February 6, more than 2500 people lost their lives. Rescue operation are still underway as one of the worst earthquakes wiped out swaths of population, displacing several. Many countries have already sent their aids and relief to the earthquake hit places.

The internet too is flooded with heart-wrenching videos and photos. Several videos have captured moments when buildings collapsed like a house of cards. Rescue operation is in full swing as hundreds are still feared trapped under the rubbles.

After Three Big Earthquakes, More Aftershocks To Follow

The quake hit at depth of 18 kilometers and was centered in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Many aftershocks have rocked the area since the initial quake. In the first 11 hours, the region had felt 13 significant aftershocks with a magnitude of at least 5, said Alex Hatem, a USGS research geologist.

Map locating the areas affected by 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria#AFPgraphics @AFP pic.twitter.com/0J7uBe1zNO — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 6, 2023

Scientists are studying whether a magnitude 7.5 quake that hit nine hours after the main shock is an aftershock. Hatem said it appears to be the case. “More aftershocks are certainly expected, given the size of the main shock,” Hatem said. “We expect aftershocks to continue in the coming days, weeks and months.”

A Strike-Slip Type Of Quake

Researchers said the earthquake was a strike-slip quake, where two tectonic plates slide past each other horizontally, instead of moving up and down. In this case, one block moved west while the other moved east — grinding past each other to create the quake, Hatem said according to Associated Press.

The quake occurred in a seismically active area known as the East Anatolian fault zone, which has produced damaging earthquakes in the past.

On average, there are fewer than 20 quakes over 7.0 magnitude in any year, making Monday’s event severe, reported Reuters.

Why Was This Earthquake So Severe?

The earthquake was powerful — one of the biggest strike-slip earthquakes that has hit on land, Hatem said. “On top of that, it’s located near populated areas,” she said.

Building collapses were reported in cities including Diyarbakir, Turkey, and Aleppo, Syria. Rescue efforts were also hampered by freezing temperatures and traffic jams from residents trying to leave quake-stricken areas.

“The shaking at the ground surface will have been more severe than for a deeper earthquake of the same magnitude at source,” David Rothery, a planetary geoscientist at the Open University in Britain, said.

Cold winter weather, means that people trapped under rubble have less chance at survival.

