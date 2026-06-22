Twelve Indians among 13 people killed at factory fire in Qatar; India expresses solidarity

India expressed solidarity after a deadly explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facility claimed 13 lives, including 12 Indian nationals.

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Qatar fire (Image X.com)

Doha: In a shocking global development, twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in a devastating explosion and fire at a factory in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, officials said on Monday. The incident, which occurred during the start-up of operations at the Barzan local gas supply facility on Sunday evening, also left 54 people injured, while 18 others remain missing. India expressed solidarity with the victims and their families as rescue efforts continued.

QatarEnergy said emergency response teams were immediately deployed after the explosion and subsequent fire at the facility, one of the key components of the country’s energy infrastructure. The blaze has since been brought under control, while authorities continue search and recovery operations for those reported missing. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Qatari authorities confirm death of 12 Indians

“Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night,” the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X. Citing Qatari authorities, it said that all injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

What Indian Embassy in Doha said on death of Indians

“Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest,” it added.

Earlier, during a press briefing on Monday, the Gulf country’s energy minister Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi confirmed that 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origins have died in the incident. The Embassy of India in Doha said it is in constant touch with Qatari authorities and will render all help to the families of those who have lost their lives or have been injured.

(With inputs from agencies)