Twenty-Two Countries Applied For WTO Membership, India Will Support As Leader Of Global South: Piyush Goyal

India's stand at the WTO are based on strong principles of fair play and justice. It wants to ensure all decisions taken at the WTO should be in the best interests of India's farmers, fishermen and ensure that our work twirls meet the SDGs.

Abu Dhabi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that 22 more countries have applied for World Trade Organisation (WTO) membership, which India will support as a leader of the Global South.

“Twenty-two more countries have applied for WTO membership, India will take a sympathetic view of their demands and will support as a leader of the Global South,” Goyal said while responding to ANI’s question.

His remarks came at a presser during the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference.

Comoros and Timor-Leste formally joined the WTO at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on February 26.

On the inclusion of both countries into the WTO, Goyal mentioned, “PM Modi urged that both countries should get a place in the WTO–Timor Leste and Comoros. We are pleased that both countries got inducted.”

On India’s position in the WTO, the Union minister said, “Our issues are on the table and we raise issues based on the nation’s and world’s benefit.

India talks with the notion of Vasudev Kutumbkum. PM Modi in the G20 led the world with One Earth, One Future, and One Family. India still believes in this philosophy. India is always concerned about issues of poor, less developed, developing countries.”

Goyal also pointed out that India “stands on strong principles of fair play, and justice and wants to ensure all decisions taken at the WTO are keeping in mind the best interests of India’s farmers, and fishermen and ensures that our work twirls meeting SDGs, ameliorating poverty, good quality of life, and ease of living for Indians, along with strong and speedy growth in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ is promoted through the various decisions at the WTO”.

“We believe that the first issue that the WTO should address is building trust: on what WTO says will be implemented, whatever decisions are taken are implemented in letter and spirit, and if someone if somebody breaks the rule of WTO, they can be taken to task through the dispute resolution mechanism. India has demanded first and foremost appellate body be restored so that complaints on WTO resolutions not being met can be taken up before the appellate body to ensure decisions are implemented,” he added.

The WTO’s 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) took place from February 26 to 29 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Ministers from across the world attended to review the functioning of the multilateral trading system and to take action on the future work of the WTO.

The topmost decision-making body of the WTO is the Ministerial Conference, which usually meets every two years. It brings together all members of the WTO, all of whom are countries or customs unions. The Ministerial Conference can take decisions on all matters under any of the multilateral trade agreements.

