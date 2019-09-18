New Delhi: At least 48 people were killed while several others were injured in two separate suicide bomb attacks in Afghanistan, stated a report.

The suicide bomb attack took place near Kabul’s Green Zone hours after an attack at a campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani. At least 26 people have been killed while over 42 were wounded in a blast after a suicide bomber on a motorcycle targetted President Ashraf Ghani’s election campaign rally in Parwan district Parwan province in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on the presidential rally. The terror front also claimed responsibility of the attack near the US Embassy in Kabul.

A spokesperson for the provincial governor in Parwan, Wahida Shahkar, assured that President Ghani who was present during the blast was safely evacuated. However, many women and children have been affected and the victims are mostly civilians. The election campaign that was scheduled for September 28 has already been delayed twice.

Afghanistan has been hit by several militant attacks over the past few months as the presidential elections are nearing. The Taliban has been fighting the government for many years and has now threatened to disrupt all its efforts.