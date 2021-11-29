New York: Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter Inc, has stepped down from his position, the company said on Monday. Parag Agrawal, the company’s chief technology officer, will take over the helm, the company said further added. Dorsey was serving as both the CEO of Twitter and Square, his digital payments company.Also Read - Twitter Likely to Roll Out 'Reactions' Feature Soon For iOS Users | Deets Inside

Dorsey will remain a member of the Board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders, the company said. Bret Taylor will become the Chairman of the Board.

Earlier, a source had told Reuters that the company's board had been preparing for his departure since last year, Reuters reported. After reports of his pending departure emerged, shares of Twitter surged 9% in early trading, while those of Square Inc also increased by 3%.