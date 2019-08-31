San Francisco: The latest victim of the hacking of Twitter account was its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jack Dorsey, and the hackers posted numerous rogue tweets including racial slurs.

Later, Twitter said that the CEO’s account, with over 4 million followers, became a victim of SIM swapping when the phone number was transferred to a new SIM card.

The hacker posted tweets via text messages by taking control of Jack Dorsey’s number.

The hacker group called ‘Chuckling squad’ claimed the cyber attack.

“The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider,” Twitter said in a statement.

“This allowed an unauthorised person to compose and send tweets via text messages from the phone number,” the company added.

According to TechCrunch, a Twitter account was immediately suspended after it took credit for the hack.

“We’re aware that @jack was compromised and we are investigating what happened,” said Twitter.

In 2016, the security firm OurMine hacked Dorsey’s handle to send out a message about “testing your security.”

The firm also hacked the accounts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai.

The accounts of Zuckerberg on both Twitter and Pinterest were compromised.

The hacker group ‘OurMine’ claimed that it was possible due to the LinkedIn password dump. Millions of LinkedIn user account details were leaked online in 2016.