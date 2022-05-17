New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that his deal for Twitter Inc will not move forward until the company’s Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal publicly shows the proof that it has less than 5% spam accounts. “My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5% (spam accounts). This deal cannot move forward until he does,” Musk said in a tweet. Tesla CEO, who has put the USD 44 billion takeover deal on hold, believes bots make at least 20 per cent of Twitter users, and a lower price may not be “out of the question”.Also Read - Elon Musk Replies to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's Thread With Poop Emoji, Netizens React With Memes

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

Also Read - Netflix Tells Workers to Quit if They Do Not Like Its Content, Receives Thumbs Up From Elon Musk

Earlier Musk had also launched a scathing attack on Agrawal after the Twitter CEO revealed finer details on how the micro-blogging platform is taking on spam and fake accounts. Also Read - Instagram Account Hacked? Try These Steps To Recover Your Account

“Our actual internal estimates for the last four quarters were all well under 5 per cent — based on the methodology outlined above. The error margins on our estimates give us confidence in our public statements each quarter,” Agrawal had said.

Furthermore, he added, “Unfortunately, we don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can’t share). Externally, it’s not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day.”

Responding to his Twitter thread, Musk asked, “So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter.”

Meanwhile, at a conference in Miami, Musk said that Twitter could have at least four times more fake accounts than what has been revealed in its filing. “You can’t pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed. Currently what I’m being told is that there’s just no way to know the number of bots. It’s like, as unknowable as the human soul,” the Tesla CEO said during the event late on Monday.

(With agency inputs)