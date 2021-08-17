New Delhi: Expressing concern over the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, Social media giant Twitter on Tuesday said that many people are using its platform to seek help and assistance. “The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly evolving. We’re also witnessing people in the country using Twitter to seek help and assistance. Twitter’s top priority is keeping people safe, and we remain vigilant,” Twitter said.Also Read - Facebook Bans Content Supporting Taliban, Terms Insurgent Group Terrorist Organisation

“We will continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter Rules, specifically policies against the glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam,” the company added. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Stranded Indian Workers Send SOS, Urge Govt to Evacuate Them From Kabul

Earlier today, Facebook banned the Taliban and all content supporting it from its platforms as it considers the group to be a terrorist organisation, according to a media report. In a statement, Facebook said that the company has a dedicated team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content linked to the insurgent group. The move from Facebook comes as Taliban for years has used social media to spread its messages Also Read - If Taliban Kills me, Will Consider it my 'Seva': Last Hindu Priest in Kabul Refuses to Flee

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organisation under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organisation policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” a Facebook spokesperson told the BBC.

“We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform,” the spokesperson said.

In the statement, Facebook also added that it does not make decisions about the recognition of national governments but instead follows the “authority of the international community”. Facebook highlighted that the policy applies to all of its platforms, including its flagship social media network, Instagram and WhatsApp.