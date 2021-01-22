New Delhi: In another development, Twitter on Friday suspended the account of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after is posted a tweet on former US President Donald Trump. Earlier this day, he had issued a ‘warning’ to Trump on the microblogging website. Also Read - 'Your Voice Will Live Forever': Bhajan Singer Narendra Chanchal Dies at 80, Heartfelt Condolences Pour in

In the tweet, Khamenei posted an image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone alongside a vow to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone attack.

The post, on a Persian-language account linked to Khamenei's website, had carried the text of remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, in which he said "Revenge is certain".

That speech renewed a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of top military commander General Qassem Soleimani in the attack in Iraq.

However, Khamenei’s office runs several accounts and the others were still working, including his main account, which he regularly uses to call for the destruction of the Jewish state.

On the other hand, Twitter has refused Israeli pleas to close such accounts and ban the Iranian leader’s genocidal comments, to no avail.

Notably, Trump left White House on Wednesday and flew straight to his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida, without attending the inauguration of his successor US President Joe Biden.

However, the Iranian officials have pledged repeatedly that Soleimani will be avenged. Earlier this month, on the first anniversary of his killing, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi warned that not even Trump was “immune from justice” and that Soleimani’s killers would “not be safe anywhere in the world.”

It must be noted that Soleimani was the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ powerful Quds Force, which has been designated a terrorist organization and accused of aiding Shiite forces that killed thousands of American troops in Iraq.

Twitter’s move against Khamenei comes days after it suspended Trump’s account following the storming of the US Capitol, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.”