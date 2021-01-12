New Delhi: Twitter Inc on Monday suspended more than 70,000 accounts that were involved in instigating the riots in last week’s violence in Washington DC. Thousands of supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump had stormed the US Capitol over the certification of Biden’s election victory. Also Read - From PM-CM Meet on COVID-19 Vaccine Drive to Trump Impeachment: Check Top 5 News of The Day

“Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon,” Twitter released a statement. Also Read - After Slamming WhatsApp, Now Telegram Takes on Signal, Says There is no Comparison

“These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service,” it read. Also Read - US Capitol Riot: Republicans Block Resolution Calling For Quick Removal of Donald Trump

Several activists of the QAnon movement were spotted with banners at Capitol Hill. As a result, the micro-blogging site began a crackdown of all those engaged in riot-related content.

Notably, QAnon conspiracy relates to a ridiculous theory that President Donald Trump is waging a war, in secret, against “Satan-worshipping paedophiles” in government, business and the media. Content surrounding the same have been blocked by social media platforms time and again since its inception.

Democrats have moved a House resolution to invoke constitutional authority of the 25th Amendment and oust Donald Trump in the final days of presidency, stating he is unfit for office after encouraging a protest march that turned into a mob that ransacked the US Capitol in a deadly siege.

However, the move has been blocked by Republicans.