New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, currently involved in a back-and-forth exchange with social media giant Twitter, accused it of doing nothing against lies of China and ‘Radical Democratic Left,’ and called on the Congress to revoke Section 230, adding that until this happens, ‘it will be regulated.’ Also Read - After Inserting Fact-Check Labels to Trump's Tweets, Twitter Flags China Official's Post on COVID-19

President Trump tweeted: “Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies and propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives and the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!” Also Read - 'We’ll Continue to Point Out Incorrect...': Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Hits Back After Trump Threatens With Executive Order Against Website

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! Also Read - 'Potentially Misleading Information': In a First, Twitter Adds Fact-check Warnings to Trump's Tweets — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Notably, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, in part, says that ‘no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.’

Earlier today, Trump signed an executive order which will empower the federal authorities to penalise companies like Facebook or Twitter for suspending users or removing content, for example, by claiming that doing so violates free speech.

The development comes just days after Trump threatened Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with signing an executive order after the website, in a first, added fact-check warning to his tweets, doing so with two tweets on ‘mail-in ballots.’

In a related development, the San Francisco, California-headquartered company also blocked a tweet by the US President on the ongoing violent protests in Minneapolis, in which he labelled the protesters as ‘thugs,‘ tweeting ‘when looting starts, shooting starts.’

The city is, notably, on the boil after death in police custody of 46-year-old George Floyd, an African-American.