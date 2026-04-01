Home

News

X (Twitter) still down? Massive outages reported, App and Website services affected

X (Twitter) still down? Massive outages reported, App and Website services affected

It is important to note that a similar incident was reported on 26 March, when thousands of users also reported issues with the platform. At that time, more than 15,000 users flagged problems

New Delhi: Social media platform owned by Elon Musk, X, is experiencing an outage, with thousands of users reporting problems accessing the service. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of issues began at around 16:20 Eastern Time, quickly rising to more than 20,000. However, few users have said that they were able to continue using the platform without interruption.

Users reported difficulties including feeds not loading, errors appearing on the app, and trouble accessing core features.

Responding to one user, X’s AI chatbot Grok said: “X is down for some users right now due to a brief technical outage—feeds not loading, errors popping up.” It added: “No official cause released yet (common with these short spikes). Should be back online soon based on patterns from recent incidents.”

It is important to note that a similar incident was reported on 26 March, when thousands of users also reported issues with the platform. At that time, more than 15,000 users flagged problems, including difficulties logging in, accessing the app and loading timelines.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As per the Downdetector data, nearly 26,084 users in the United States reported issues during that outage. Around 50 percent of the users are experiencing problems with their feed or timeline, 41 percent are reporting app issues, and about 6 percent are unable to access the website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.