Washington: Taking vengeance of the deaths of its soldiers in Kabul blasts, Pentagon on Saturday said the US air strike in Afghanistan has killed two high-profile ISIS targets and left another wounded. However, the Pentagon added that no civilian was injured in the attack.

"No civilians were hurt in the attack early Saturday, which followed the suicide bombing Thursday that killed scores of people including 13 US troops at Kabul airport," Major General Hank Taylor was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Issuing a statement, the Pentagon said that more than 110,000 Afghans and foreigners have been evacuated since August 14 — most to start a new life abroad with nothing more than their skills and what they can carry in a plastic bag.

In the meantime, the chaos at Kabul airport is slowly coming down with Taliban fighters escorting a steady stream of Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal, handing them over to US troops for evacuation.

“We have lists from the Americans… if your name is on the list, you can come through,” one Taliban official told AFP near the civilian passenger terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

On the other side, the Taliban insist that there will be no recriminations for those who helped foreign forces, but many Afghans — particularly the country’s educated middle class — fear a return to the fundamentalist Islamist rule that effectively barred women from public life and punished crime with public floggings and executions.