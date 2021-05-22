Minneapolis: At least two people died and more than 8 were injured after a shooting incident in downtown Minneapolis, police said early on Saturday. “Of the 10 victims, all are adults, five male and five female. Two deceased are male and one in critical is male”, Minneapolis Police said on Twitter. Also Read - Woman Slits Boyfriend's Throat for Talking to Another Woman on Phone, Arrested

"Order fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas", the statement said, adding that seven injured people were treated in local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

As per the latest updates, the shooting happened in the 300 block of N. 1st Avenue.

Local law enforcement said one man was left in critical condition following the attack in the downtown area of the city, which was where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in May 2020.