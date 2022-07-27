New Delhi: Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were on a UN peace-keeping mission in the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo, succumbed to fatal injuries they had received during violent protests on Tuesday. Both of them were part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts at bsf.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Salary Here

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief and said he was deeply grieved at the loss of the two valiant Indian peacekeepers and demanded that the perpetrators of the “outrageous attacks” must be held accountable and brought to justice. The minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2022: Register For Group B, C Posts Before June 28| Check Pay Scale, Application Link Here

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO.” Also Read - MHA, Delhi Police, DRDO, BSF, Banking Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Ambassador of India to the UN, TS Tirumurti on Tuesday also extended his condolences on the death of two Indian peacekeepers in Congo.

“India tragically lost two UN Peacekeepers from BSF in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO). Truly a great loss. My deepest condolences. India is striving its utmost to enhance safety, security and accountability of @UNPeacekeeping and to ‘Protect the protectors,'” tweeted Tirumurti.

According to media reports, at least five people were killed and about 50 others injured on the second day of demonstrations in Congo’s eastern city of Goma against the United Nations mission in the country.

“On 26 July, two BSF personnel of the UN Peace Keeping Contingent (MONUSCO) deployed at Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo succumbed to fatal injuries during the violent armed protests,” a BSF spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per the updates, about two platoons or around 70-74 BSF troops were deployed in the area that was inducted in May this year.

The locals in Congo had given a call for demonstration and agitation against MONUSCO throughout Congo and the situation turned violent in Goma (about 350 km South of Beni and a big MONUSCO base) with protesters looting and setting fire to UN property. Both Beni and Butembo (with two BSF platoons each deployed) were on high alert.

Monday passed off peacefully, a senior officer said, adding, on Tuesday the situation in Butembo turned violent. The camp of Morroco Rapid Deployment Bn where BSF platoons were stationed was surrounded by demonstrators.

Congolese Police (PNC) and Congolese Army (FARDC) troops arrived at the spot but could not control the crowd estimated to be over 500 people. BSF and other security force troops fired tear smoke ammunition to disperse the crowd but they managed to breach the perimeter wall at three different places.