New Delhi: Two people were shot and killed outside a church in south Florida’s Riviera Beach, local media has reported. The incident took place after a funeral service was held at the church.

Speaking to media, the Riviera Beach Police said that the two victims were a 15-year-old male, as well as an adult male. “The shooting occurred at around 2:34 PM outside the Victoria City Church in Riviera Beach which is about five miles north of the West Palm Beach. On arriving at the shooting site, first responders found four people shot,” a police spokeswoman said.

While the two victims died at the scene, those injured-a female and a juvenile-were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, the police added. It further said that a nearby gunfire-detecting device had recorded 13 rounds of fire.

The police is yet to make an arrest or identify the motive behind the shooting. Also, a relationship, if any, is yet to be established between the victims and the person whose funeral was held.

However, in a video statement on Facebook, senior church pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said that the shooting took place across the street from the church, adding that none of the victims were church members and no one was injured on its property.

Calling it an ‘isolated incident,’ he further said that it had nothing to do with the Victory City Church.