New Delhi: Many of us dream to buy an island and think only rich people can afford to do so. However, this story is about to change your mind. Two men recently became successful in buying a an island via crowdfunding. Gareth Johson and Marshall Mayer had birthed the project Let's Buy An Island in 2018 for owning an island.

Within a year, they raised over $250,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) and were later able to completely purchase Coffe Caye, an uninhabited island off Belize coast. But what's next after buying the island? The duo said they have plans to turn in into a country. "Who hasn't dreamed of making their own country? Particularly in a post-Trump, post-Brexit, Covid world. If a bunch of regular people can make this work, perhaps it can be a force for good," Gareth Johnson told CNN.

"One of our FAQs is what are we going to do once we buy an island? Well, our aim is to deliver a return on investment for our shareholders. What we do with the island will depend on its price, size and location. We are working at business models for all of our final short list locations which range from glamping retreats to eco havens, such as the one pictured," a message from the Let's Buy An Island's official account on Instagram read.

In late December, IBG Inc. – more commonly known as Let’s Buy An Island – finally purchased Coffee Caye, an island in the heart of Belize, a hidden gem in the Caribbean. “We now own this island in full. When you invest you own part of this island. The next phase is developing the island and turning it into a profit making enterprise,” the duo said.