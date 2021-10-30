Moscow: In a bizarre incident, two pranksters were arrested for simulating oral sex near a cathedral in Moscow. As per report, prankster Ruslani Murodzhonzoda and model friend Anastasia Chistova have also been awarded 10-month jail term for simulating oral sex near the St. Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square for “likes and popularity”Also Read - Two-Headed Calf With Pig-like Body & Double Tongue Born in Russia, Dies Few Days Later

As the images of the couple surfaced on social media, Chistova was seen wearing a police jacket when she knelt in front of Murodzhonzoda with the world-famous cathedral in the background.

During the hearing, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court found the two guilty of hurting the feelings of religious people, despite the couple apologising on Instagram.

Issuing a statement, the court said that Murodzhonzoda and Chistova’s actions showed “clear disrespect for society”.

Moreover, Murodzhonzoda was deported to Tajikistan after his conviction. While Murodzhonzoda is known as an online joker, 19-year-old Chistova, 19 is an Instagram model.

Ahead of the court hearing, Chistova tendered apology in a post on Instagram to people she had insulted, saying she had “not thought” and was simply after “likes and popularity”. She also in the Instagram post claimed that Murodzhonzoda chose the location, and he assured her that there was nothing wrong with playing the prank there.

It must be noted that the couple were first arrested in September before their case was heard. Notably, both the pranksters are the first to be sentenced to imprisonment under new laws for “insulting religious feelings” that previously resulted in only fines or suspended sentences.

Russia had in 2013 criminalized insulting the feelings of religious believers after the anti-Kremlin group Pussy Riot’s “punk prayer” performance in another Moscow cathedral.