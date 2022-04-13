New York: Two Sikh men were assaulted in an alleged hate crime incident in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood of Queens in New York on Tuesday. This comes nearly a week after an elderly Sikh was attacked brutally. According to the reports, the attackers robbed the two Sikhs in the same area where Nirmal Singh, a 72-year-old, was attacked in an unprovoked incident. As per New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force, there were two people involved in the attack in which one was arrested and, the search for another one is currently underway.Also Read - Proud Moment! New York's Richmond Hill Stretch Co-Named 'Punjab Avenue' to Honour Community's Contribution

THREAD: The Sikh Coalition has learned that two Sikh individuals have been attacked and robbed in Richmond Hill, Queens, very close to where Mr. Nirmal Singh was assaulted on April 3. — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in New York has condemned the assault, terming it “deplorable,” and said they were in touch with the police who are investigating this incident. “Assault on two Sikh gentlemen in Richmond Hills, New York today is deplorable. We have approached the local authorities and New York City police department in the matter. Understand police complaint filed and one person arrested. We are in touch with communiy members. Ready to offer all assistance to the victims,” It said. Also Read - Thousands participate in annual 'Sikh Day Parade' in US

According to local media reports, two suspects hit the men with a pole and removed their turbans.

Ironically, the attack came nearly 24 hours after the Sikh organisations held a solidarity rally in New York, demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the brutal attack. As per local media reports, the main intention of the attack was a robbery. “We are going to do everything we can to protect the Sikh community and any religious community that is being targeted,” New York City Council Member, Joann Ariola told QNS. “The NYPD is working overtime to make sure they’re safe and that there are cars outside of the Gurdwara, so they can pray safely and not feel threatened. This is a city that doesn’t tolerate hate,” she added.

NY State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Punjabi American ever elected to New York State Office, said that there has been an “alarming 200% rise in hate crimes against the Sikh community in recent years”.

“I spoke to the NYPD soon after both of this week’s incidents against my Sikh American family. I am calling for both incidents to be investigated as hate crimes, and that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Ms Rajkumar said in a statement.

My statement on today’s assault of two Sikh-Americans in Richmond Hill pic.twitter.com/nzPz6hxxwT — Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) April 12, 2022

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, sharing a video of the two Sikh men, called for an investigation into the alleged hate crime.

2nd attack on 2 Sikhs within 10 days exactly at same location in Richmond Hill

Apparently, targeted hate attacks against Sikhs happening in continuation. We condemn this in strong words. These shd be investigated & perpetrators must be held accountable @IndiainNewYork @USAndIndia pic.twitter.com/Ld0RIxIeNn — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 12, 2022

The attack came nearly 12 hours after a gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of bullets on a rush-hour subway train, shooting at least 16 people on Tuesday.

