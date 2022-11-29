Two Students From Telangana Drown In US Lake

Missouri: Two students from Telangana, who were pursuing Master in Health Science at the St Louis University in Missouri State of the USA, drowned at the lake of the Ozarks. The incident took place at 2:40 pm on November 26, when one of the students, identified as Uthej Kunta, 24, went swimming in the lake and was soon spotted struggling to stay afloat by his friend, Shiva Kelligari, 25.

Shiva then jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue Uthej, but both drowned in the process, according to Missouri police report. Both the students did not know how to swim. The two friends went swimming on the Thanksgiving weekend.

Uthej’s body was recovered by MSHP Underwater Recovery Team a couple of hours after, while Shiva’s body was recovered by the dive team the next day.

Shiva hailed from Tandur in Rangareddy district, while Uthej was from Hanamkonda.

Reportedly, Shiva had gone to the US in January, Uthej travelled in August this year.

Meanwhile, minister for IT and MAUD, KT Rama Rao tweeted on Monday that he has asked his office to reach out to the families, and help them get the bodies of the two students back to India.