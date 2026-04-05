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Two US C-130 transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters shot down, claims Iran; US says it destroyed them itself

Two US C-130 transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters shot down, claims Iran; US says it destroyed them itself

The IRGC states that during this operation, it destroyed two C-130 transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters, thereby foiling the US rescue mission.

(Image: X/@mb_ghalibaf)

New Delhi: Iran has claimed that it shot down two American helicopters and two transport aircraft during a US rescue operation. According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), this action took place in the southern region of Isfahan while US forces were attempting to rescue their pilot.

2 C-130 transport aircraft and 2 Black Hawk helicopters destroyed: IRGC

The IRGC states that during this operation, it destroyed two C-130 transport aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters, thereby foiling the US rescue mission. Conversely, US President Donald Trump asserted that the rescue operation was successful and that the pilot was safely extracted.

According to a report by The New York Times, the two transport aircraft tasked with extracting a rescued US airman and commandos from Iran became stranded at the site. Consequently, the US was compelled to dispatch three additional aircraft. The report further indicates that the US military subsequently blew up the stranded transport aircraft to prevent its technology from falling into Iranian hands.

F-15 Fighter Jet Pilot Rescued From Iran

Meanwhile, according to other reports, the US military has successfully extracted the second crew member of an F-15 fighter jet after conducting a two-day search operation deep inside Iranian territory. The jet in question was shot down over Iran on Friday. During the incident, both crew members aboard the aircraft ejected and landed on Iranian soil. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) exerted every effort to capture the pair, yet the US military managed to retrieve both of its airmen directly from Iranian soil.

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Trump Confirms Pilot’s Rescue

Confirming the pilot’s rescue, US President Donald Trump wrote: “We got him. My fellow Americans, over the past few hours, the US military has successfully executed one of the most daring search-and-rescue operations in American history to retrieve one of our finest crew members—a highly respected Colonel. I am thrilled to inform you that he is now completely safe and sound.”

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