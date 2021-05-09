New York: A 4-year-old girl and two women bystanders were on Saturday shot at and injured after an unidentified person opened fire in New York city’s popular hub Times Square. The police said that the injured victims were random targets and not related to each other in any way. Also Read - Multiple People Injured in Shooting at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis, Gunman Dead

Victims included a 4-year-old Skye Martinez, a 23-year-old Wendy Magrinat and a 43-year-old Mạrcela Aldana; all shot in the leg. They were taken to the nearby Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Although the injuries were not life-threatening, the toddler had to undergo surgery.

According to the police, the firing took place shortly after a dispute between four men in the area. An officer who was nearby reportedly heard four to five shots.

The NYPD is on a manhunt to nab the gunman.