Home

News

World

Two Years After Capitol Hill Riots, Don To Get Back His Facebook & Insta Accounts

Two Years After Capitol Hill Riots, Don To Get Back His Facebook & Insta Accounts

Three social media giants -- Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, Twitter had suspended Trump's social media accounts, where what he used to post was considered as one of the primary reasons for the deadly riots that killed five.

Two Years After Capitol Hill Riots, Don To Get Back His Facebook & Insta Accounts

New Delhi: It was on 6 January 2021 when a mob of supporters of former United States President Donald J. Trump stormed into the United States Capitol Hill Building in Washington D.C. after Trump’s defeat in the presidential election was almost confirmed, but not formally declared. As per Wikipedia, the mob aimed to keep Trump in power by preventing a joint session of Congress from counting the electoral college votes to formalise the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack had said the Capitol Hill violence was the culmination of a seven-part plan by Trump to overturn the election.

Three social media giants — Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, Twitter had suspended Trump’s social media accounts, where what he used to post was considered as one of the primary reasons for the deadly riots that killed five.

But they’re all going to be part of the history books now, with an additional chapter that says his social media accounts have been reinstated. Yes, it started with Twitter after Elon Musk bought the platform. Now, Meta has announced that it will reinstate the former president’s Facebook and Instagram accounts “in the following weeks” and that the company has “put new guardrails in place to deter offenses.”

Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, in a statement said that the public “should be able to hear what their politicians are saying”. He said the firm had then taken action following Trump’s “praise for people engaged in violence at the Capitol,” adding that the move to suspend Trump’s accounts was “an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances.”

TRUMP’s RESPONSE TO META’s STATEMENT

On Truth Social, a company Trump helped create and financially back, the former president said: “FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since ‘deplatforming’ your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!”

EYEING THE 2024 ELECTIONS

Donald Trump had announced in November 2022 that he’d make another run for the White House in 2024. Trump was one of the most followed people on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram — and these social media accounts were key vehicles for political outreach and fundraising.