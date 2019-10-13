New Delhi: The powerful Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan on Saturday, has left at least 26 people dead and scores missing on the island, having triggered ‘unprecedented’ rains, which, in turn have caused flooding and landslides in the country.

Over one lakh rescuers, including 31,000 troops, have been pressed into rescue operations. The capital Tokyo has largely escaped the typhoon’s wrath but death and destruction has been reported from nearby areas. The ongoing Rugby World Cup witnessed a third match being cancelled but the match between the host nation and Scotland was deemed safe to be played.

More than 1,10,000 were left without electricity by Sunday evening and 1,35,000 were still in government shelters. Addressing a ministerial meet on the typhoon, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered his condolences to those who had lost their lives and expressed support to those who were affected by it.

Vowing that rescue efforts would continue through the night, he instructed the rescue workers to do their best.

On Sunday, train services, which were stopped a day ago, began partial operations, while flights at Toyo’s two airports, which, too, were grounded a day earlier, restarted. However, most bullet train lines continue to be non-operational.

Hagibis, which means ‘speed’ in Filipino, made its landfall in Japan on Saturday, prompting authorities to instruct over seven million people to relocate to safer places. The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA), too, had to issue its highest-level rain disaster warning.

It is reported to be one of the most violent typhoons to have hit Japan in recent years and has wind gusts of up to 216 kilometres per hour.