New Delhi: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed condolence to the families of the victims who lost their lives after Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan and wished for a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The UN chief was quoted by news agency IANS as saying,”Saddened by the loss of life and extensive destruction caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan.” The UN chief also extended his condolences to the government and people of Japan. “The UN stands in solidarity with the government and people of Japan”, an official statement from Guterres said.

According to news agency Xinhua, at least 35 people were dead, and 17 others missing on Sunday as the powerful Typhoon ripped through a widespread area of Japan including the capital city Tokyo. The typhoon also caused huge destruction to the metropolitan areas of Japan after multiple rivers overflowed. Blackouts were reported in 376,000 houses, according to news agency IANS.