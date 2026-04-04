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UAE asks Pakistan to repay $3.5 billion loan this month; Will Islamabad be able to refund entire debt?

UAE asks Pakistan to repay $3.5 billion loan this month; Will Islamabad be able to refund entire debt?

UAE stands firmly with Israel, and is advocating for increased attacks on Tehran and the complete destruction of Iran.

The UAE has intensified pressure on Islamabad to repay the outstanding debt. (Image: X/@CMShehbaz)

New Delhi: Pakistan has decided to repay the entire debt owed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Pakistani government has announced that the UAE’s $3.5 billion loan will be repaid this month. This move has put an end to the speculation surrounding the loans extended by the UAE to Pakistan. It is being alleged that the reason behind this decision is the strain in relations between the UAE and Pakistan. In particular, the UAE is reportedly displeased with Pakistan’s stance regarding the issue of the conflict involving Iran.

Pakistan Borrowed $450 Million Back In 1996–97

According to a report by The Express Tribune, a cabinet minister in the Shehbaz Sharif administration stated on Friday that the political leadership has decided to clear the entire debt owed to the UAE. This debt totals $3.5 billion. Of this $3.5 billion, Pakistan had borrowed $450 million back in 1996–97—a sum that is now set to be repaid next week, 30 years later. Given Pakistan’s current economic situation, repaying this amount will not be an easy task.

Repayment to Begin Next Week

Pakistani officials have stated that the government will repay $450 million on April 11, $2 billion on April 17, and $1 billion on April 23. They added that arrangements for the debt repayment are currently being finalized. In total, Pakistan is scheduled to repay $4.8 billion in debt this month. This figure includes a $1.3 billion Eurobond repayment due on April 8.

Pakistan Is Paying Approximately $130 Million Annually In Interest

In 2018, the UAE extended a $2 billion loan to Pakistan for a one-year term. Pakistan was unable to repay this amount upon maturity and has since been seeking rollovers (extensions) for the debt. The UAE’s $2 billion loan currently constitutes a portion of Pakistan’s $16 billion foreign exchange reserves. At present, Pakistan is paying approximately $130 million annually in interest to the UAE.

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Relations Strained Over Iran Conflict

Pakistani journalist Absar Alam has claimed that the UAE has intensified pressure on Islamabad to repay the outstanding debt. The reason for this lies in Pakistan’s stance regarding the Iran-US conflict. The UAE is displeased with Pakistan because it has not openly sided against Iran. The UAE perceives that Pakistan is leaning towards Iran. Consequently, the UAE has intensified pressure on Pakistan.

Absar Alam states that the UAE stands firmly with Israel. It is advocating for increased attacks on Tehran and the complete destruction of Iran. Pakistan, however, is not supporting the UAE in this regard. The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, feels that Pakistan has not demonstrated solidarity with his country; as a result, he is taking a tough stance toward Pakistan.

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