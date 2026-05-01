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UAE bans its citizens from travelling to Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon; Likely to join US in Gulf war

UAE ‘bans’ its citizens from travelling to Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon; Likely to join US in Gulf war

The UAE has, with immediate effect, banned its citizens from travelling to Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

New Delhi: The ongoing conflict in West Asia is currently at a standstill. A ceasefire is currently in effect between Iran and the United States. Telephonic conversations between the two nations are also ongoing; however, intermittent verbal barbs exchanged by both sides are casting doubt on the future of this ‘peace.’ Amidst all these uncertainties, a recent move by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has created a stir. The UAE has, with immediate effect, banned its citizens from travelling to Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon.

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Issues Directive

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this directive via a post on the social media platform X. The Ministry also issued an official statement regarding this matter. In this statement, the Ministry declared that, in light of the prevailing circumstances, a ban has been imposed on UAE citizens travelling to Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon. Furthermore, the Ministry has issued an advisory for its citizens who are already present in these countries.

UAE Asks Its Citizens Currently In Iran, Iraq, or Lebanon To Return

In issuing this advisory to its citizens, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all nationals currently in Iran, Iraq, or Lebanon to return to their home country immediately. Prior to imposing the travel ban and issuing the advisory for citizens to return home from these nations, the UAE had also announced its withdrawal from OPEC—the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. OPEC is the principal organization comprising nations that produce and export crude oil.

War Of Words Continues Amid Ceasefire

The UAE’s exit from OPEC and OPEC+ was widely perceived as a blow to Iran. Now that the UAE has prohibited its citizens from traveling to Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon, speculation is intensifying regarding whether the nation will ultimately join the ongoing conflict. It is noteworthy that, even amidst the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, a war of words continues unabated.

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Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has categorically stated that Iran will not abandon its nuclear and missile programs at any cost. Describing Iran’s scientific, technical, and military capabilities as assets of its national identity and sovereignty, the Supreme Leader asserted that the country will not bow down to U.S. pressure tactics.

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