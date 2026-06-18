UAE becomes first Arab country to tighten online safety rules, set 15 as social media age threshold

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved a resolution setting 15 years as the minimum age for children to access and use social media platforms.

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The initiative seeks to ensure that younger users can navigate online platforms in a safer environment with fewer risks associated with social media. File image/PTI

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet has approved a resolution setting 15 years as the minimum age for children to access and use social media platforms. With this, it has become the first Arab country to introduce such a measure, reported news agency Reuters.

The new regulations prohibit children below 15 from opening or operating personal social media accounts and limit their use of specific features on these platforms.

What do the protections include?

The rules introduce several protections, including age-based content controls, restrictions on contact with unfamiliar users, limits on time spent online, and tools that allow parents to monitor their children’s activity.

The initiative seeks to ensure that younger users can navigate online platforms in a safer environment with fewer risks associated with social media.

According to a 2024 survey referenced by Khaleej Times, children across the UAE spend roughly three hours daily on social media, reflecting the growing influence of these platforms on young users.

The UAE’s move reflects a broader global trend, with countries including the UK, Australia and Malaysia taking steps to regulate social media access for children.

According to the government, social media companies will be granted a transition period of as long as a year to meet the new requirements.

Authorities said the implementation will be carried out gradually, in collaboration with concerned agencies, to ensure smooth technical and regulatory preparation.

The move is aimed at strengthening safeguards for children in the digital space and regulating their engagement with social media platforms, as youngsters spend increasing amounts of time online and concerns rise over their exposure to harmful content, cyberbullying and privacy risks.

UK sets age limit for social media users

United Kingdom became the most recent country to join the list banning youngsters from social media. The decision comes after a government consultation that found overwhelming support for age restrictions on social media. Among 9,499 parents and carers surveyed, 89 per cent strongly backed a legal minimum age, while 88 per cent favoured setting it below 16 years.

According to the government, platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X will fall under the ban, while messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will not be affected.