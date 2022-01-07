Dubai: In a move away from tradition, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained open on Friday with people in offices, schools and colleges offering Namaaz (prayers) by taking a break in between their work. This is UAE’s first-ever working Friday as the nation switches to Saturday-Sunday weekly offs for the first time in history. The Saturday-Sunday weekend is a concept that originated in the West but is accepted globally in our times. However, reports also suggest that some private firms have stuck to their traditional Friday-Saturday off.Also Read - Flying To Dubai From India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka And 4 More Countries? Check MANDATORY Covid Requirements

"Employees of the federal government sector and local governments, with the exception of Sharjah in the UAE, for the first time in the history of the country, will work on Friday, for 4 and a half hours, from 7.30 in the morning until 12 noon, according to the implementation of the application of the new system of weekly work announced by the UAE government and entered into force," Gulf Today reported.

Friday has always been a free day in the UAE and other Gulf nations. "The weekly day of prayer has always been a free day in the UAE, which had previously observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006," news agency AFP reported.

“I’d rather take (Friday) off,” said 22-year-old Briton Rachel King, who works in the hospitality industry and has been living in Dubai for six months was quoted by the AFP. “That is what we all know and love, having a Friday off and going to certain places that are open and we could do things. But now it is going to be Saturday.”