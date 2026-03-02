Home

News

UAE closes embassy in Tehran and withdraws ambassador after Iranian missile strikes rock the gulf region

The UAE shuts its embassy in Tehran and withdraws diplomats after Iranian missile strikes, escalating Gulf tensions and triggering strong diplomatic protests amid rising regional security concerns.

UAE Shuts Embassy In Tehran

United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Sunday that it closed its embassy in Iran. The country has removed its ambassador as well as its diplomatic staff over Iranian attacks using missiles and drones targeting Gulf states. In a statement released by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the attacks were called “reckless” and a “serious and blatant violation of national sovereignty.”

“Deeply condemns this dangerous escalation,” read the statement in part. “The attacks endanger the lives of civilians in these countries.”

Closure Of UAE Embassy Comes As Gulf Arab States Targeted By Iran Attacks

It’s believed that the UAE has never shuttered its embassy in Iran since the two countries established diplomatic relations decades ago. As missiles landed across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia on Saturday and into Sunday morning, the nation is stepping away from Iran due to heightened attacks.

The attacks in the UAE killed at least three people while injuring dozens more. Multiple missiles were shot down by the United Arab Emirates’ defense forces.

“Two rockets that were intercepted fired from Iran towards Dubai fell in industrial areas in the Ruwais region. Thankfully, no civilians were hurt,” said Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, a Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense spokesperson.

Also read: Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes hit Dubai airport, Burj Al Arab and Jebel Ali, triggering travel chaos across UAE

Dubai International Airport Suspended Operations After Iranian Attack

Hotels, homes, and businesses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi were damaged by the debris of missiles fired from Iran. The Iranian attacks have forced airports in the UAE to close. Photos circulating on social media show smoke filling the air at Dubai International Airport.

Dubai Airport Suspended All Flights Following Attack By Iran

Iran has attacked multiple countries housing U.S. military forces. Israel has also reportedly stepped up attacks within Iranian territory since the nations came to terms with the death of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran’s former president.

The U.S. confirmed the assassination of top Iranian officials in airstrikes last Tuesday. Iran has vowed revenge and has increased attacks across Iraq and the Gulf ever since.

“As tensions continue to flare across the Middle East, Gulf Arab countries have intensified calls for de-escalation to avoid all-out war,” said Sky News.

Hours before the UAE officially closed its embassy, they called on Iran’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi and delivered a letter of condemnation over the attacks.

“Violations of International Law”

UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter, “Iranian attacks on the UAE are violations of international law and a blatant challenge to the country’s sovereignty.”

The British government has issued warnings to avoid traveling to Iran and Gulf states. The U.S. and France have closed embassies to the public and are only providing necessary services to citizens.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.