UAE confirms ‘terrorist attack’ on Flydubai flight, says co-pilot attacked used cockpit crash axe to hit Captain Smit

The UAE has described the attack on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flydubai flight as a terrorist act. The co-pilot attacked him with a crash axe and tried to take control of the aircraft before the plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

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UAE confirms 'terrorist attack' on Flydubai flight, says co-pilot attacked used cockpit crash axe to hit Captain Smit (Image: X.com)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has described the attack on Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flydubai flight as an attempted terrorist act. Investigators said the aircraft’s co-pilot, Hamam Al Hamami, attacked the captain with a crash axe inside the cockpit before trying to take control of the plane.

According to the UAE state news agency WAM, Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the investigation had found that the co-pilot carried out the attack while the aircraft was in the air. Authorities are continuing to investigate his motive and possible links to others.

The incident took place on September 30 aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The attack triggered an emergency after the aircraft suddenly began losing altitude.

How Captain Smit Machchhar helped prevent a possible crash

According to reports, the Boeing 737 was flying at around 34,000 feet when the incident occurred. The aircraft then began a sudden descent, losing thousands of feet in a short period.

During the emergency, Captain Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot as he tried to stop him from taking control of the aircraft. Despite being injured, the Indian pilot managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower the attacker.

Two other flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then helped bring the situation under control and land the plane safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

What is a crash axe and why is it kept in the cockpit?

A crash axe is a tool carried on certain commercial aircraft for use by flight crew during emergencies. It can help crew members cut through or remove parts of the aircraft’s interior when access is needed during an emergency.

The tool is generally stored in a secured location, often in or near the cockpit, depending on the aircraft and applicable safety requirements. Its purpose is to help crew members respond to emergencies, not to be used as a weapon.

The use of a crash axe in this incident has raised questions about cockpit security and how the co-pilot was able to access the equipment and attack the captain.

Investigation underway into co-pilot’s motive

UAE authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack, including its motive and any possible connections. Investigators are also reviewing physical and digital evidence as part of the probe.

Reports have raised questions about the co-pilot’s professional background and whether there had been earlier concerns about him. These details remain subject to investigation and should be treated with caution until confirmed by the relevant authorities.

The incident has also renewed attention on aviation safety, pilot screening and the security measures used to protect flight crews and passengers.

The UAE’s latest statement marks a significant development in the case, as the investigation moves beyond the initial reports of an in-flight confrontation to examine the possibility of a planned attack.

The passengers were later taken to Tel Aviv on another aircraft after the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Captain Machchhar received medical treatment following the incident.