New Delhi: In a bid to keep the talented people and great minds in the Gulf country and help in nation-building, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved the issuance of a 10-year golden visa for more professionals, including PhD holders, physicians, engineers as well as graduates from certain universities.

The golden visa, a long-term residency programme came into force in May 2019 after approval from the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

As per the Gulf News, the golden visa will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and virology in addition to the UAE high school top graduates along with their families.

The announcement was made by Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in a series of tweets.

“Today, we approved granting the 10-year Golden Visa to all PhD holders in the UAE. Also, the Golden Visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above. UAE Golden Visa will also include UAE-based physicians as well as engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology”, tweeted Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He added, “Other categories granted UAE Golden Residency are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families. We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning.”

The changes will take place from December 1, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)