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UAE intercepts, destroys Iranian missiles and drones while US asks its citizens to leave Iraq: Is the BIG war coming?

UAE intercepts, destroys Iranian missiles and drones while US asks its citizens to leave Iraq: Is the BIG war coming?

The Kuwaiti military stated that the explosions heard were, in fact, the result of the successful interception of incoming missiles and drones—underscoring the reality that danger looms at every moment.

United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/ File)

New Delhi: Tel Aviv: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Iran and Israel and the United States has now entered its 27th day; however, rather than subsiding, the situation is becoming increasingly perilous. A relentless series of attacks, interceptions, and threats across the Gulf region has created an atmosphere of fear throughout the entire area.

Missile And Drone Attack On UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed that its air defense systems are continuously intercepting and destroying incoming missiles and drones from Iran while they are still in mid-air. According to the Ministry of Defense, the loud explosions heard across the country were, in fact, the result of these very interceptions. This implies that the threat was so severe that the missiles could have potentially reached populated cities.

Death and power outage in Bahrain and Kuwait

Meanwhile, Kuwait, Bahrain, and other Gulf nations have expressed grave concern regarding this entire situation at the United Nations. Kuwait’s Ambassador, Nasser Abdullah H. M. Al-Hayen, has described the situation as an “existential threat.” He asserts that Iran’s attacks pose a significant threat not only to regional peace but also to international law and national sovereignty. The impact of this conflict is now clearly visible among the civilian population as well; in Bahrain, a Moroccan national working alongside UAE forces was killed in an Iranian attack. Concurrently in Kuwait, the power grid was disrupted by debris falling from air defense interceptions, resulting in hours-long power outages across several districts.

Fire At Kuwait Airport

The situation has deteriorated further over the past 24 hours. A drone attack on Kuwait International Airport ignited a fuel tank, although there have been no reports of casualties. In Bahrain, a fire also broke out within a corporate complex, which was subsequently brought under control by civil defense teams. The Kuwaiti military stated that the explosions heard were, in fact, the result of the successful interception of incoming missiles and drones—underscoring the reality that danger looms at every moment.

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Earlier, the Chief of the IRGC Navy, Alireza Tangsiri, was reported to have been killed in a fierce Israeli attack. The Israeli military launched an assault in the Strait of Hormuz, where the IRGC Navy Chief met his demise. An Israeli official stated that Alireza Tangsiri—the commander of Iran’s elite naval force—was killed in an attack that took place in southern Iran.

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