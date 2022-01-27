Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will lift entry restrictions imposed in November 2021 on travellers from 12 African countries, from where the Omicron variant of COVID-19 originated from, starting from January 29 (Saturday), announced the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).Also Read - International Flights: Air India Express Announces Flights to Kuala Lumpur For February, Opens Booking: Check Full Flight Schedule Here

"From January 29, entry into the UAE for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe is allowed again," the NCEMA said on Twitter.

Among the conditions for entry of passengers from these countries, the UAE authorities said those travelling from African countries will have to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to departure and a negative rapid-PCR test at the departure airport. Passengers will have to pass another PCR test upon arrival in the Emirates.

Those travelling from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda will also have to take the three tests.

They asked residents of African countries to refrain from travelling via flights to the UAE if they have COVID-19 symptoms.