New Delhi: For the first time in history, the United Arab Emirates is planning to offer citizenship to a select group of people, becoming the first Gulf nation to do so in a major policy shift aimed to give expatriates a bigger stake in the economy and foster growth.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the emirate has adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents and professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. Also Read - UAE Follows Yoga Gurus on Facebook LIVE as International Day of Yoga Goes Digital

“We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey,” Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet. Also Read - Which Country Says Everybody is Welcome: Jaishankar on Citizenship Law

He also added that the UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category.

Notably, in UAE and other Gulf countries, foreign residents make up more than 80% of population and have for decades been a mainstay of its economy. Significantly, the UAE comprises seven sheikhdoms, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

These oil-rich gulf states which now for decades guarded privileges for the small number of citizens, have been forced to consider longer residency for foreigners as they want to attract investment and diversify from oil.

According to the new law, the UAE allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship and the new legislation aims to attract talents that contribute to our development journey.”

To attract investment, the UAE last year abolished the need for companies to have Emirati shareholders, in a major shake-up of foreign ownership laws aimed at attracting investment into an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Who can apply for citizenship?

Investors

Doctors

Specialists

Inventors

Scientists

Talents

Intellectuals

Artists

The families of all the categories above.

Can one retain his/her original citizenship?

Yes.

Can a resident apply for citizenship?

As per updates, getting the Emirati citizenship will be done only through nominations from Rulers’ and Crown Princes’ Courts, Executive Councils, and the Cabinet based on federal entities nominations.

What are the benefits of getting citizenship?

According to the new law, the UAE citizenship offers a wide range of benefits, including the right to establish or own commercial entities and properties.

Terms and conditions to get citizenship?

Investors: They need to own a property in the UAE.

Doctors and specialists: They should be specialised in a unique scientific discipline or any other that are highly required in the UAE.

Scientists: They need to be an active researcher in a university or research centre or in the private sector, with a practical experience of not less than 10 years in the same field.

Inventors: They need to obtain one or more patents that are approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or any other reputable international body, in addition to a recommendation letter from the Economy Ministry.