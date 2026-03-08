UAE prepared to confront threats: President Bin Zayed

Home

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the country is fully prepared to face any threats as it becomes increasingly involved in ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Abu Dhabi: Amid the escalating tensions and airstrikes, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday evening (local time) stated that his country is fully prepared to confront any kind of threats as the UAE continues to be drawn into the US-Israel-Iran conflict. The conflict started on February 28 when Israel and the United States conducted airstrikes on the Middle East country after a series of failed talks over its nuclear program.

What Did President Bin Zayed Say?

The UAE President took to X and said, “The UAE places its security and the protection of all citizens, residents, and visitors at the very top of its priorities. With God’s grace, the UAE is fully prepared to confront these threats.”

To all those who call the UAE home and guests in our beloved nation. The UAE places its security and the protection of all citizens, residents, and visitors at the very top of its priorities. With God’s grace, the UAE is fully prepared to confront these threats. I extend my… — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 7, 2026

The President also praised Emirati citizens for the sense of responsibility they showed during tensions, highlighting that people from all backgrounds have demonstrated their support for the UAE.

President Mohammed said that his country is in a state of war, in remarks broadcast on Abu Dhabi TV on Saturday.

Earlier, President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited a hospital and met injured people in recent incidents. He said that UAE is “not an easy target” and will emerge stronger from the ongoing tensions.

“The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh—we are no easy prey. We will carry out our duty towards our country, our people, and our residents who are also part of our family,” he said.

Dubai Marina Blast: Explosion Caused Massive Fire At Marina Skyscraper, Uae Issued Security Alert

Several reports of a massive blast in the Dubai Marina area have surfaced on Saturday evening, with residents sharing videos of an explosion leading to a fire in a Marina residential skyscraper. Thick smoke was seen emerging from the 23rd floor of the skyscraper after a reported Iranian strike. However, there is no confirmed information, and it is unclear whether the skyscraper was damaged by a direct hit or by debris from an intercepted missile.

NEW: Smoke seen rising from the 23 Marina residential skyscraper in Dubai following a reported Iranian attack. It remains unclear whether the damage was caused by direct impact or debris from an interception. pic.twitter.com/xkU4RrrBPx — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) March 7, 2026

UAE Air Defences Intercept Iranian Missiles Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

The Defence Ministry of the United Arab Emirates informed that its air defence systems are actively working and responding to air attacks launched from Iran. In a statement posted on X, the ministry informed that several blasts were reported in several parts of the country due to interception operations.

“The UAE’s air defences are currently dealing with incoming missile and drone threats from Iran,” the statement said.

The Defence Ministry further added that the sounds of blasts were heard as the air defence systems were intercepting “ballistic missiles, drones and loitering munitions”.

Iran Launches Strikes On Gulf Countries

The Middle Eastern country has launched airstrikes on Gulf countries since 28 February after United States and Israel attacked Tehran, according to reports by AFP. The escalating tensions forced UAE to close its airspace.

It is to be noted that the UAE is made up of seven emirates, which include Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

