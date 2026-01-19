Home

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in India amid US tariff war, set to meet PM Modi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in India for a brief but crucial meeting with PM Modi as escalating Iran tensions bring regional security and diplomacy into focus.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, landed in India on Monday on what is being described as a “working visit”. He will hold talks with PM Narendra Modi later in the day, while much of the world watches the deepening crisis with Iran with concern.

Although the visit will be brief, lasting only a couple of hours, analysts say that it is significant for both India and the UAE, given the current situation in the Middle East.

Here’s why.

A Visit of Hours, But With Clear Messages

The visit by Sheikh Mohamed will be “a working visit,” his office said, indicating that there will be focused discussions with PM Modi on several bilateral issues. Despite being brief, the talks will be productive as the two countries share strong mutual trust, leaders said on Sunday.

The UAE President last visited India in 2019. This will be his third trip to India since he was named president.

Trouble in West Asia

Iran continues to test ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads, despite global pressure. Last week, attacks on the Saudi oil facility at Abqaiq brought global markets to a standstill. The attacks were claimed by Yemeni rebels but US officials have pointed towards Iran. Tehran has denied any involvement.

India has strong ties with Iran as well as Gulf countries and is treading a “fine line,” said experts. While the official statement after Monday’s meeting may be guarded, leaders are expected to share assessments on regional security and ways to reduce tension.

India has often played the role of mediator to ensure that tensions do not escalate further. Talks are also likely to focus on ensuring maritime security and safe shipping of oil through the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz.

Energy Security on Top

India is UAE’s second largest trading partner and the two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February this year to boost trade and investment. While reviewing the implementation of CEPA, leaders are likely to discuss new ways to collaborate in areas such as traditional and renewable energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Energy security will also be a key aspect of the talks with Modi set to welcome UAE’s continued support for India’s energy security needs.

Defence Ties Get Another Boost?

India and UAE have been steadily ramping up defence cooperation in recent years. Talks are also likely to focus on continuing this momentum in defence and security.

Leaders have exchanged visits frequently over the last few years, taking relations to new heights. India and the UAE announced a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year.

The two countries also boast of strong people-to-people ties with India having the second-largest expatriate community in the UAE.

